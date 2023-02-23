2 Man Utd changes Erik Ten Hag could make for Newcastle EFL Cup final

Manchester United return to Wembley on Sunday afternoon, when they face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final.

The Red Devils will be looking to claim their first domestic silverware since 2017, which would be a major coup for Erik Ten Hag in his first season in charge of the club.

However, the Dutchman may be inclined to make alterations for that game, to give his side the best possible chance of lifting the trophy this weekend.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two changes Ten Hag could make to his Manchester United side from their last game in this competition – their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the semi final at Old Trafford – right here.

Rashford in from the start

Marcus Rashford only featured from the bench in the second leg of that win over Forest, with a 3-0 advantage from the first meaning Ten Hag could afford to rest certain individuals.

Even so, he still provided two assists in that win at Old Trafford, and will surely have to come in from the start for this one, given the Red Devils are going to want to be at their strongest, to try and end their wait for a trophy.

That of course means including Rashford in the starting lineup, given he has scored more goals (16) than any other player since the World Cup, and therefore looks likely to be the man with the best chance of getting the goals they need to claim that silverware.

De Gea in for Heaton

With Nick Pope suspended and Martin Dubravka cup tied, Newcastle have plenty of issues in goal in the lead-up to this final, something which cannot be said for Manchester United.

First choice ‘keeper De Gea has made just one appearance in this competition so far this season, in that first leg of the semi final against Forest, with Tom Heaton taking over the role for the second leg at Old Trafford.

Given what is at stake for both sides though, you imagine Ten Hag will want to take advantage of Newcastle problems between the posts as much as possible, and using his own fit, available and very much reliable first choice in De Gea is the best way to do that, meaning you imagine the Spaniard will be back in the XI at Wembley.