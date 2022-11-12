2 Luton Town youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

The ambition at Luton Town remains to be securing a play-off spot after managing to do so in impressive fashion last time around.

Despite eventually being knocked out at Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals, the campaign proved to be a success for the Bedfordshire club.

Whilst the Hatters will be assessing their options in January in regards to incomings, they will also be looking to determine which current players could do with a loan move away.

Here, we take a look at a couple of Luton youngsters who perhaps could do with a temporary stint away from the club to benefit their first-team chances at the Championship club in the future.

Casey Pettit

Casey Pettit has made exciting steps within Luton’s academy and when involved in glimpses in the first-team picture, either in Cup games or in pre-season, he has returned impressive displays.

In normal circumstances, it would have been no surprise to see Pettit get a few minutes with the first-team during this campaign, however, the extremely competitive squad the Hatters possess makes that rather difficult.

Technically superb, a real leader and a versatile option, Pettit has what is required for League Two level football, however, the Championship outfit might be wary of a lack of regular first-team minutes if a move within the EFL is sanctioned.

Louie Watson

Louie Watson is another exciting prospect who has been in and around the first-team picture this season but he could potentially benefit from some time away.

More advanced in his progression than Pettit, a League One temporary spell could be exactly what Watson needs to bridge where he currently is first-team football at Luton.

Like Pettit, Watson’s technical ability is already of Championship quality, he just needs to gain more experience, wherever that may be, to climatise to the second tier.