2 Luton Town youngsters we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 season

Luton Town will be looking to build on some impressive performances under the management of Nathan Jones heading into the 2021/22 season.

The Hatters finished 12th in the Championship table last term, and so there’s every reason for the club’s supporters to feel optimistic heading into the new league campaign.

It’s likely to be a summer of change at Kenilworth Road, as they look to move on players in the coming months to make way for new additions to Jones’ squad.

We take a look at TWO Luton Town youngsters we could see breakthrough into the first-team picture on a regular basis in the 2021/22 season.

Dion Pereira

Pereira made one senior appearance for Luton Town in the 2020/21 season, which came as a late substitute against QPR in their final match of the campaign.

Therefore, it’s difficult to pass judgement of Pereira’s ability at this level, but it does show that Nathan Jones has got confidence in the 22-year-old.

Having previously featured for the first-team of both Watford and Atlanta United, he’ll be eager to make a name for himself in first-team football this term, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Jones is to throw his backing onto Pereira’s shoulders this summer, in what could prove to be his breakthrough season.

Gabriel Osho

This one could depend on whether Osho sticks around at Kenilworth Road, with the defender struggling for game time since signing for the club back in 2020.

He had previously caught the eye with some strong performances for the Reading first-team, but has been restricted to just one senior appearance for Luton Town.

Osho has been linked with a move away from the Hatters already this summer, and it remains to be seen as to whether

The versatile defender will have a point to prove at this level as well, having previously shown that he can perform to a good enough standard at this level whilst with Reading in the past.

If he opts to stay with Nathan Jones’ side, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him pushing for a start in the Luton Town first-team this season.