2 Luton Town youngsters that could be ones to watch in the 2023/24 season

Luton Town will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to five games tomorrow evening when they host Bristol City at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters sent out a real signal of intent to their rest of this division last weekend by securing a 1-0 victory over a Sheffield United side who are currently vying for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

By maintaining their consistency during the remainder of the campaign, the Hatters will earn another shot of sealing a return to the top-flight via the play-offs.

Eliminated from this competition by Huddersfield Town last year, Luton will be determined to go one step further later this year.

Regardless of what division the Hatters find themselves in next season, the club’s younger players will be hoping to force their way into contention for a regular spot in the senior match-day squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Luton youngsters that could be ones to watch in the 2023/24 season.

Check them out below…

John McAtee

After sealing a move to Luton last year, John McAtee was immediately loaned back to Grimsby Town for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

During this temporary stint, the attacker has managed to demonstrate some real signs of promise for the Mariners.

As well as providing four assists for his team-mates, McAtee has also managed to find the back of the net on four occasions in 17 league appearances.

The 23-year-old will be hoping to be given the nod to start by Grimsby boss Paul Hurst this weekend when his side face Brighton & Hove Albion in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

By continuing to make strides in terms of his development, McAtee will bolster his chances of featuring regularly for Luton next season.

Think you’re a hardcore Luton Town fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded in 1875! True False

Conor Lawless

Another player who will be looking to earn the chance to impress at senior level for the Hatters next season is Conor Lawless.

Lawless joined the Hatters in 2021 following a spell at Reading.

While he has yet to make his debut for the first-team, the defensive midfielder was included in the club’s squad for their 1-0 victory over Blackpool in November.

Loaned out to Farnborough last month, Lawless has featured on five occasions for the National League South outfit.

Having been forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for the club’s meeting with Dartford at the weekend, the 21-year-old will be hoping to feature in tonight’s showdown with Havant & Waterlooville.