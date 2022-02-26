2 Luton Town team dilemmas that Nathan Jones faces ahead of Derby County clash

Luton Town will be looking to inflict even further pressure on the current play-off occupiers at the moment with a victory over Derby County this afternoon.

The Hatters sit two points off the much-desired top-six positions, with yesterday’s addition, Robert Snodgrass, further proving their play-off ambition.

Luton face a Derby side who have responded very well to the off-the-field issues at Pride Park this season, and despite being handed a 21 point deduction, they are eight points from safety as thing stand.

Here, we take a look at two team dilemmas that Jones has ahead of today’s clash at Kenilworth Road…

Will Robert Snodgrass come in?

Luton confirmed the signing of free agent Robert Snodgrass yesterday afternoon, with the experienced versatile player leaving West Brom on Deadline Day.

The 34-year-old might be short of fitness, meaning he may not be immediately available, however, it remains to be seen what Nathan Jones’ midfield options look like.

Allan Campbell and Gabe Osho started in midfield for the Hatters during Wednesday night’s victory at Stoke City, with Danny Hylton playing slightly ahead of the pair.

Henri Lansbury and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu missed the occasion altogether, with it being unknown if the pair will be back in contention.

Forward options

Harry Cornick was excellent against the Potters on Wednesday evening, with his pace and attacking intelligence proving to be too much for the Stoke defence to handle.

Cameron Jerome has also been in strong form in recent weeks, playing a major role in Luton’s victory over Stoke, before getting the all-important second goal in Staffordshire.

With Elijah Adebayo also causing problems up top, Jones certainly has had a lot of thinking to do since Wednesday.

However, these are the conundrums that Jones will want as Town manager, with competition levels high all over the pitch.