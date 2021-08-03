2 Luton Town team dilemmas facing Nathan Jones ahead of Peterborough clash on Saturday

Luton Town are now just four days away from starting their third successive season in the Championship.

The Hatters, who managed to secure a top-half finish last time out, have brought in eight new players to Kenilworth Road this summer and Nathan Jones will be hoping that these new additions can help the club reach new heights.

It has been a largely positive pre-season for Jones’ side, with the club’s sole defeat coming against a very strong Brighton & Hove Albion side last Saturday.

With the season just around the corner, there are still some decisions that need to be made in regard to personnel ahead of welcoming Peterborough United to Kenilworth Road.

Here, we look at 2 dilemmas that Nathan Jones still faces before Saturday’s clash with Posh…

The right-back conundrum

Nathan Jones has emphasised that he wants an athletic Luton squad, with both right-back oppositions fitting that bill.

James Bree was a regular in Jones’ side last season, providing a real attacking threat with his excellent crossing ability and pace. However, the emergence of Peter Kioso means that he has some real competition coming his way this season.

The latter, who is still just 21 years old, shone during loan spells with Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town last season and is seemingly closing in on regular first-team action with The Town. Kioso also poses an attacking threat and has also been used as a right-sided centre-back during pre-season.

Looking directly at pre-season, it seems that Jones may opt to go for the slightly more experienced Bree, but it will be an interesting battle throughout the season.

Midfield mayhem

When Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall departed back to Leicester City and Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu’s contract expired, the midfield area was a big concern for The Hatters.

However, with the 27-year-old signing a new deal, the re-emergence of Joe Morrell, and the signings of Henri Lansbury and Allan Campbell, it is becoming increasingly difficult to determine who will start come Saturday.

Adding to the puzzle is the fact that Gabriel Osho, who has only be seen as a centre-back up until pre-season, has been trusted in a holding midfield role, and has performed to a decent enough level, providing Glen Rea with some competition.

The expected two places that remain in the midfield are certainly up for grabs. Morrell enjoyed a decent enough Euros with Wales, Mpanzu has returned, and Lansbury and Campbell have shown promise too.

Jones will certainly be keeping a close eye on the remaining training sessions, deciding who will get the nod for Saturday’s game.

