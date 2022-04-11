2 Luton Town summer transfer decisions facing Nathan Jones when the window opens

Luton Town are having a fine season in the Sky Bet Championship so far in 2021/22.

Under Nathan Jones, the Hatters currently occupy fifth place in the Championship standings and are unbeaten in their last four league matches.

That leaves Luton in a good position to consolidate a place in the play-offs and then challenge for an dream promotion to the Premier League.

However, whether they achieve promotion or not, there looks set to be some key transfer decisions to make at Kenilworth Road this summer.

Here, we’ve taken a look at two of the transfer decisions facing Hatters’ boss Nathan Jones when the window opens.

Peter Kioso’s future

One transfer decision that Nathan Jones certainly has to make is to decide on whether Peter Kioso has a future with the club, or not.

The 22 year old has had loan spells with Bolton Wanderers, Northampton Town and Milton Keynes Dons since joining the Hatters in 2020, but was recalled from his MK Dons loan in January.

Beyond the transfer deadline, Kioso remained with the Hatters, but speaking at the time, Nathan Jones said it was a big few months ahead for the 22 year old’s Hatters’ career.

“We recalled him to have a look and to cover, he did well in those games, and we believe it is the right thing now to keep him in because these next three months are a big three months for everyone at the football club, including Pete.” Jones told Luton club media.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Luton Town players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu Yes No

“We won’t keep Pete around if he won’t get game time. What we have to do now is test him and then we have a real big decision to make in the summer.”

Kioso has only featured nine times since being re-called in January and therefore it’ll be interesting to see what decision Jones takes this summer.

Elijah Adebayo

If the club aren’t promoted to the Premier League, another key decision facing Nathan Jones this summer is whether or not to resist the inevitable transfer interest in Hatters forward Elijah Adebayo.

Adebayo has scored fifteen goals and assisted four times in 36 Championship appearances so far this season, which has caught the eye of a number of clubs.

FLW exclusively revealed two weeks ago that Burnley, Huddersfield Town and West Brom were keeping tabs on the 24 year old ahead of the summer window.

With a contract that runs at Luton Town until 2024, the Hatters are in a strong position to resist any interest, but if some big offers come in, it may be hard to do so.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but after an impressive campaign, there will surely be enquiries regarding Adebayo that Nathan Jones will have to deal with this summer.