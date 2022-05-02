2 Luton Town selection dilemmas Nathan Jones is facing ahead of club’s clash with Fulham

Luton Town will be looking to secure a place in the play-offs this evening when they face Fulham in the Championship.

The Hatters are currently two points ahead of Middlesbrough in the league standings and thus will clinch a top-six finish if they beat the Cottagers.

However, when you consider that a win for Fulham this evening will result in them being crowned as champions, Luton will have to be at their very best in order to seal a positive result on their travels.

Having witnessed his side’s recent display against Blackpool, it will be interesting to see whether Hatters boss Nathan Jones opts to make any alterations to his team for today’s fixture.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Luton selection dilemmas Jones is facing ahead of the club’s clash with Fulham…

Who will replace Elijah Adebayo up-front if the forward isn’t fit enough to feature?

Elijah Adebayo suffered a hamstring injury during Luton’s meeting with Blackpool and thus is a major doubt for today’s fixture.

If the forward isn’t fit enough to make the trip to Craven Cottage, Cameron Jerome could potentially partner Harry Cornick up-front in a two-striker formation.

The 35-year-old has managed to score three goals in 29 league appearances this season for the Hatters whilst he has also chipped in five assists at this level.

By producing an eye-catching display against the Cottagers, Jerome could potentially help his side secure a respectable result on their travels.

Could Danny Hylton be handed an opportunity to impress in this fixture?

Having been forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for Luton’s two most recent league fixtures, Danny Hylton will be determined to play a role in his side’s meeting with Fulham.

The 33-year-old has been deployed in midfield by Jones since the turn of the year and has managed to deliver some encouraging performances in this new position.

Particularly impressive during Luton’s 1-1 draw with Peterborough United last month, Hylton scored for his side at the Weston Homes Stadium as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.88.

If he is given the nod to showcase his talent today, Hylton could boost his chances of earning a spot in Luton’s side for their upcoming clash with Reading at Kenilworth Road if he delivers the goods against Fulham.