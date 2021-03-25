2 Luton Town players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from Kenilworth Road

Luton Town will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly in the Championship under the management of Nathan Jones.

The Hatters are currently sat 13th in the second-tier standings, and will be keen to make it three wins in a row, after beating Preston North End at Deepdale before the international break.

Jones’ side take on struggling Derby County in their next match, where they’ll fancy their chances of picking up another victory in the Championship.

It could be an interesting summer ahead for Luton, as they look to plan for the 2021/22 season. A number of players are out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and could be eyeing a move elsewhere.

Whilst others have found regular game time hard to come by this term, and will be looking for a fresh start at a new club ahead of the new league campaign.

We take a look at TWO Luton Town players who could be eyeing a summer exit from Kenilworth Road.

Danny Hylton

Hylton has been with Luton Town since 2016, and has made 148 appearances in total for the Hatters. However, he has found regular game time hard to come by this season with Nathan Jones’ side.

The experienced forward has been restricted to 19 appearances and is yet to get on the scoresheet this season, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2020/21 season, it certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him having an eye on a move elsewhere.

Hylton has impressed in the lower leagues of English football earlier in his career, and could be worth a punt for a number of teams in League One and League Two ahead of the new league campaign.

George Moncur

Moncur is another player that is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and he could be tempted by a move elsewhere in the near future.

The former West Ham United youngster has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season, and has often been behind the likes of Harry Cornick in the pecking order in Nathan Jones’ plans.

Moncur has shown his talent in League One before, and again, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him potentially having an eye on a move to another club ahead of the new season, as he goes in search of regular game time.