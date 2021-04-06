2 Luton Town players who need to save their Hatters careers in the final weeks of the season

Luton Town will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results in the Championship when they return to action this weekend.

The Hatters are currently sat 13th in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to make sure that their season doesn’t fizzle out, with Nathan Jones’ side not in danger of dropping into the battle to avoid relegation.

Luton have shown glimpses of their quality at times this season, but have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, which will be slightly frustrating.

They were beaten 2-1 by high-flying Barnsley in their most recent match, which meant that they’re winless in their last two matches in the second-tier, after a defeat to relegation-threatened Derby County earlier this month.

It’s set to be an interesting summer ahead at Kenilworth Road, and some players will be eager to fight for their futures at Luton in the coming weeks.

We take a look at TWO Luton Town players that need to save their Hatters careers in the final weeks of the 2020/21 season.

George Moncur

Moncur is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and has found regular game time hard to come by at Kenilworth Road this season.

The former West Ham United youngster signed for Luton back in 2019, and played his part in the club’s promotion-winning campaign in the 2018/19 season.

But he has only made 21 appearances in all competitions this term, and with just nine of those being starts in the Championship, he’ll know that he’s playing for his future at the club.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him depart Kenilworth Road at the end of the 2020/21 season though, with Nathan Jones having stronger options available to him in similar positions at this moment in time.

Luke Berry

Berry has made 31 appearances for Luton Town this season, although he has had a spell on the substitutes bench earlier this year.

The midfielder has competition for his place in the starting XI though, and the club hold an option to extend his current contract by a further year.

Therefore, it’s an important few matches ahead for Berry, who will be eager to make a good impression on the club’s coaches, as he looks to fight for his future at Kenilworth Road.