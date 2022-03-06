2 Luton Town players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Continuing to battle away for a Championship play-off spot, Luton Town will not be too disheartened by yesterday’s 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough.

The Hatters currently sit a point outside the much-desired play-off positions and will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Coventry City on Tuesday evening.

Nathan Jones’ side have shown a real togetherness in troubling the top-six positions this late on in the season, with the Bedfordshire club looking to defy all expectations once again.

1 of 22 Adam Murray? Retired Not retired

Here, we take a look at two players who could be looking for a move away this summer…

Peter Kioso

Shining at the top end of League One with MK Dons, and proving to have what it takes to operate at Championship level with the Hatters, it remains to be seen what happens with Peter Kioso.

Since his loan spell with the Dons was cut short, he has been deployed in a deputy role to James Bree.

Jones spoke to Luton’s media at the end of the January transfer window stating that they will continue to assess what is fair to the young defender.

Kioso has shown in glimpses that he possesses a lot of desirable attributes that would see him succeed in the second-tier, however, Bree has enjoyed a strong season at right wing-back and it would be difficult for the 22-year-old to consistently edge the former Aston Villa defender to a starting spot.

Elliot Thorpe

Impressing on his Luton debut during a 3-0 victory over Cambridge United in the FA Cup, Elliot Thorpe has been unable to pave his way to league football as of yet.

There is certainly a lot of excitement around the young midfielder’s name, however, a plethora of more senior midfield options has made it difficult for him to get into a Championship squad.

A temporary spell away from the club could be something that Thorpe, as well as the club, could be eyeing up for next season.

Should the 21-year-old succeed on a loan spell somewhere in the EFL, then he would bolster his chances for more regular action for the Championship outfit.

It would be no surprise to see a number of clubs interested in Thorpe, should Luton go down the route, as he proved to be a more than competent option against Cambridge in the Cup.