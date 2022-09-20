2 Luton Town players who may already be eyeing a January exit

Sitting in 11th place after 10 matches this Championship season, it remains to be seen what kind of campaign it will be for Nathan Jones and Luton Town.

It has been a mixed bag for Luton thus far but given how close and competitive the second-tier is at the moment, they sit just two points from the play-offs but are three points ahead of the relegation zone.

Of course, the season is still in its infancy, and there is a lot of football to be played before January comes around, but here, we take a look at a couple of Hatters who may be eyeing an exit when the new year begins…

Glen Rea

Glen Rea is currently out injured, and whilst there is no guarantee that he will be back available in January, he is one that will likely depart should he return to full fitness in the not-so-distant future.

Embarking on a loan spell at Wigan Athletic last January, it will be interesting to see if he is able to work his way back to being fit.

Of course, he is not currently part of Luton’s 25-man squad, so his situation is one to keep a close eye on, especially with competition levels throughout the squad being very high.

Casey Pettit

Casey Pettit is an exciting talent within Luton’s ranks who has impressed when given an opportunity at first team level during pre-season.

The 19-year-old’s maturity, technical ability, desire and intelligence would justify a Football League loan move come January, however, the Hatters have a number of options when it comes to Pettit’s development.

They may deem it best for Pettit to train close to the first team and represent the club’s U21s regularly, or another opportunity would be to send him on loan to the National League.

This would mean that the Championship outfit would not have to wait until the January transfer window.