2 Luton Town players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Luton Town will be striving to be a part of the Championship promotion conversation again next season, following a defeat in the play-off semi-finals.

The Hatters enjoyed an excellent campaign in what was their third season back in the second-tier, continuing on their upward trajectory.

Summer provides Jones with the perfect opportunity to assess his options ahead of what will be an important year for the Bedfordshire club.

Here, we take a look at two Luton players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead…

Kal Naismith

Currently considering a new deal that the Hatters have offered the Scotsman, Kal Naismith’s future at Kenilworth Road could be pivotal.

Naismith enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 campaign, showing pure class when in possession and carrying the ball forward, whilst showing all the necessary defensive attributes to justify why he featured in a number of Team of the Seasons.

Possessing a wand of a left foot, his set-pieces have also caused chaos for opposing defences during this campaign.

Showing Premier League ability, it would be no surprise to see top-tier interest emerging as the summer progresses.

Dion Pereira

Tremendously gifted with the ball at his feet, Dion Pereira’s minutes have been limited with the Hatters, with the 23-year-old impressing in a brief 20-minute period against Stevenage back in August.

Producing high levels of performance on a loan spell with Bradford City, the exciting winger could be a part of Nathan Jones’ plans next season.

However, the Hatters could look to loan him out again to bridge the gap from the top-end of the Championship to League Two.

At this stage, the permanent departure also has to be considered, with Jones possessing lots of attacking options who will be eyeing up more Championship minutes next season.