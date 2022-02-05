2 Luton Town players who didn’t leave in January but could do in the summer

After winning promotion to the Championship in 2019, Luton Town have comfortably consolidated themselves as a second tier club – and they have aspirations to be in the top flight.

Nathan Jones has certainly gone the right way about it after linking back up with the Hatters after a brief escapade with Stoke City, with the Welshman currently seeing his side sit in ninth position after 28 matches and just a few points off the play-off spots.

Despite having the potential to push on in the next few months though, Jones kept his squad largely intact during the January transfer window by only letting Glen Rea seek more game-time at Wigan Athletic and letting club-record signing Simon Sluga depart for Ludogorets of Bulgaria.

What players who are still at the club post-January could depart in the summer though? Let’s take a look.

Danny Hylton

The veteran striker has been at Kenilworth Road for a while now – nearly six years in-fact – but he’s still going somewhat strong.

Hylton was a prolific scorer in the League Two days and figured regularly in their League One promotion-winning campaign, but his Championship appearances have been sparse to say the least.

You would have expected him to perhaps depart in the summer but instead, Hylton stayed and he’s played six times in the league this season, scoring once.

With a contract that expires in June though, you would imagine that Hylton will move on then – all good things must come to an end at some point.

Elijah Adebayo

If you’re a prolific goalscorer in the Championship then chances are you are going to be coveted by bigger clubs, and it would be no shock if big bids came in for Elijah Adebayo in the summer.

A January 2021 capture from Walsall for a small six-figure fee, the 24-year-old netted five times in his first half-season for the Hatters but has come on leaps and bounds in 2021-22 and in 24 Championship matches has 11 goals to his name.

It’s rare for a player his size to be as mobile and have a turn of pace that he does but combining that with his poachers instinct and physicality means that Adebayo is almost the complete Championship forward.

Newcastle United put together a scouting mission for the ex-Fulham man according to The Chronicle ahead of the January window and whilst no move materialised then, more suitors will no doubt come for Adebayo in the summer and it’s up to Luton to decide what his true value is.