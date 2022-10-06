2 Luton Town players who could really do with a loan move away in January

Luton Town recruited rather heavily during the summer, adding real quality, particularly in attacking positions.

Adding the likes of Carlton Morris, Luke Freeman, Cauley Woodrow and Alfie Doughty to the squad, competition for places is at an extremely high level.

Whilst January remains three months away, clubs all across the country will be considering their options ahead of the opening of the transfer window.

Whilst we wait and see what position the Hatters are in by the time the window opens its door, here, we take a look at two current Luton players who could do with a loan move away in January.

Louie Watson

Louie Watson has impressed in the brief glimpses Hatters fans have seen of him when tasked with operating at first-team level.

A player with excellent talent and a very high ceiling, he is someone who could do with regular game time within a senior set up as the season progresses.

Technically superb, and a real grafter, a League One loan move could help him edge closer to first-team football at Kenilworth Road.

The recent returns of Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Luke Berry will only drop the young midfielder further down the pecking order, placing even more logic behind a temporary move when January comes around.

Casey Pettit

A very exciting player coming through the ranks at Luton, Casey Pettit has been in and around the first-team set up on numerous occasions already during this campaign.

Technically fantastic, a real leader when featuring for the club’s U21s and relentless out of possession, Pettit ticks a lot of boxes for Jones at Kenilworth Road.

However, the same reasons why Watson is not expected to see much game time this season applies to the 19-year-old, and subsequently, a loan move away would make perfect sense.

Still just 19 years old, the holding midfielder is already at a level good enough for League Two, but whether he would see enough game time to justify a fourth-tier move would be a different story.