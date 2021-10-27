2 Luton Town players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why

Luton Town have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, with Nathan Jones’ side currently sitting fifth in the table.

Whilst there was plenty of excitement following a busy summer that saw the club make a lot of eye-catching signings, there’s no doubt the Hatters are overachieving to be where they are when you compare the budget many rivals have.

So, fans will be loving the journey right now, with the team playing exciting, attacking football as well as getting results.

However, the one negative to this is that such form will mean that key individuals are attracting attention. With that in mind, we look at TWO players who could be subject to transfer interest…

Harry Cornick

It should be said that Luton’s position in the table should mean they resistbids for players in January, so there won’t be too many fans overly worried.

But, they also don’t have a budget to compete with top-end Championship clubs or those in the Premier League, which means you can’t categorically rule everything out, and one man who will surely be interesting clubs in that category is Cornick.

The 26-year-old versatile attacker has been outstanding this season, impressing with his energy, quality and composure in front of goal.

Simon Sluga

Another Luton regular who could be the subject of interest is keeper Simon Sluga.

The Croatia international was a record signing when he joined in 2019 and is playing an important role for the team this season.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, January could be the last chance for the Hatters to get a fee for the stopper if fresh terms can’t be agreed. So, it’s one to monitor as they won’t want to let him run his deal down.