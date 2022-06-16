2 Luton Town players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

Luton Town will be hoping to continue their rise through the English football pyramid next season.

The Hatters exceeded all pre-season expectations from last year to secure a top six finish in the Championship.

Nathan Jones’ side finished 6th, with defeat to Huddersfield Town in the play-offs maintaining the team’s status in the second division.

It has been a remarkable few years at Kenilworth Road as the club has risen back to the upper echelons of the Football League.

Here we look at two Luton players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer…

Carlos Mendes Gomes

The Spaniard arrived to exciting expectations last summer from Morecambe.

His performances for the Shrimps earned him a move from League Two to the Championship.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Luton Town players are playing for now?

1 of 27 James Justin? Manchester United Leicester City Sunderland Everton

However, he went on to make only nine appearances in the league for Jones’ side, with seven of those coming from the bench.

A move on loan down the league system would be the right move as he continues his development.

The 23-year old has not been able to get regular first team football so should go on loan in order to prove his value to Luton.

Peter Kioso

The 23-year old went out on loan at the start of the last season to MK Dons, where he played 18 times in League One.

He was later recalled by Luton, where he started eight games in the second division.

But another loan move might be the best solution to guarantee the player proper playing time next season.

The full back has been unable to break into the first team squad consistently since arriving at the club in 2020.

A temporary move away could be best for his development, to show Jones that he can be a valuable member of his side in the future.