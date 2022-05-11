2 Luton Town players to watch out for next season

Preparing for their Championship play-off fixtures against Huddersfield Town, Luton Town will be eager to start strong with the home leg up first.

The Hatters have enjoyed an excellent campaign of defying expectations, confirming their participation in this season’s play-offs on the final day.

Despite injury issues persisting throughout the 2021/22 campaign, the Hatters have managed to maintain high levels of performance, and when disappointing results have come around, the response has been first-class.

Whilst we wait and see how the Hatters perform in the play-offs, and whether a place at Wembley can be achieved, we take a look at two Luton players to watch out for next season…

Dion Pereira

Proving to be a level above whilst on loan at Bradford City during the second half of this season, Dion Pereira is someone who could play a part within the first-team set up next season.

The 23-year-old winger’s ability to beat a man, combined with his end-product, makes him someone who could cause problems in the Championship.

Of course, if Premier League promotion is achieved, then it is unlikely that much game time would be afforded to the young winger.

Luton fans have seen Pereira on a couple of occasions for a short period of time, with the 23-year-old certainly impressing in those glimpses.

Jordan Clark

Previously labelled by Nathan Jones as the ‘best free transfer in the world’ Jordan Clark is another exciting Luton player who gets bums off seats when he has the ball.

Possessing excellent technical ability, and a great understanding of the game, the attacking midfielder is a real creative asset for Jones to have at his disposal.

It has been a season that has been disrupted by injury for the 28-year-old, however, there is a noticeable difference in the way Luton operate with him in the side.

Clark is another one who could increase in importance next season.