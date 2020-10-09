2 Luton Town players that could still leave by next Friday’s 5pm deadline

Luton have been the surprise package in the Championship this term – and find themselves inside the top-six heading into the international break.

The Hatters have already knocked up nine points from their four league matches – which is less than half the time it took Nathan Jones’ men to achieve that feat 12 months ago.

Luton beat newly-promoted Wycombe Wanderers last weekend to continue their perfect home record – with Manchester United the only side to win at Kenilworth Road this term.

Jones has been relatively quiet in the transfer market, making just four signings, whilst the Hatters haven’t sold a single first-team squad member.

Here, we identify TWO players who could leave Luton before next week…

George Moncur

Following on from a frustrating season in 2019-2020, when the former West Ham midfielder made just 20 appearances in all competitions, Moncur has been restricted to just three this time around.

He’s played just seven minutes in the Championship – with his only outings coming in the EFL Cup.

There hasn’t yet been any concrete transfer links, but Moncur will be desperate for more regular game-time and could be tempted to move away if there’s some last-minute interest for his signature.

Andrew Shinnie

Shinnie find himself in a similar situation to Moncur having become a bit-part player since Luton were promoted to the Championship in 2019.

He’s just not being given enough opportunities, and like his teammate, his only action has come in the EFL Cup ties against Reading and Manchester United.

Shinnie wasn’t included in Jones’ matchday squad for their recent victory over Wycombe, and could seek some interest from League One clubs before Friday’s deadline.