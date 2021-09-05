2 Luton Town dilemmas that will be playing on Nathan Jones’ mind over the international break

Luton Town have had a solid enough start to the Championship season and they head into the international break in 12th place in the table on seven points.

However, Nathan Jones’ side might have been hoping for a few more points from their opening five Championship matches.

There have been chances for them to take a couple more extra points in some of their games than they have been able to.

The Hatters invested well in their squad during the summer transfer window and there were a number of players brought into the club.

There have been some promising early signs from some of those new signings that they could be able to help push Luton forwards from what was a strong campaign in the Championship last term.

The summer transfer has now come to a close and that means Luton can now put all their concentration into making sure that their new signings settle into the club. That should help them start to pick up more positive results over the next few weeks.

With all that in mind, we take a look at TWO dilemmas that Jones will be weighing up during the international break…

Getting injured players back and the new signings to fully settle in

Given that Luton have made a number of changes to their squad during the summer transfer window, it was always going to potentially take time for the Hatters to get into their full stride this term.

One major issue that has not helped Luton at the beginning of the campaign is the number of injuries they have been suffering from in the first month of the season.

The likes of Sonny Bradley, Jordan Clark, Henri Lansbury and Cameron Jerome have all suffered from injury issues at some stage that have caused them to miss matches in the Hatters’ opening five games of the campaign.

Jones has alluded to the fact that the international break has come at a good time for his squad in terms of being able to get injured players back and having a stronger squad to take into their forthcoming fixtures.

It will be vital that Jones has in mind the strongest side that he can field when everyone is fully fit. Getting that right is going to be the key to how far they can challenge this term.

20 quiz questions about Luton Town’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Who was Luton's first signing in the summer transfer window? Allan Campbell Reece Burke Fred Onyedinma Carlos Mendes Gomes

Finding more consistency and avoiding a repeat of the Birmingham City defeat

Another dilemma that will be on Jones’ mind during the international is how he can get more consistency out of his side in terms of their performance levels.

At the start of the campaign, the Hatters produced a very strong performance against Peterborough United at Kenilworth Road and were far too good for their newly-promoted opponents running out comfortable 3-0 winners.

The Hatters have also shown that they can produce solid performances and find moments to nick tight games with their 1-0 away from at Barnsley.

However, Luton’s 3-2 loss at West Brom and then their 5-0 humbling by Birmingham City highlighted weaknesses in the side when the Hatters come under pressure from their opponents for spells during matches.

The loss at home to Birmingham was a worrying one and it did take some of the positivity away from what the Hatters have been building over the summer with their transfer business.

However, Luton got back on track in terms of their performance level against Sheffield United before the international break.

It was a solid display and they created enough moments to nick the game, but ultimately had to settle for a point in a goalless draw.

The key to challenging for promotion from the Championship is consistency and Luton need to show over the next few weeks that they can produce that.