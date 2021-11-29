2 Luton Town dilemmas facing Nathan Jones as December looms

Luton Town’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City on the weekend was a disappointing one.

Goals from Rubin Colwill and Sean Morrison were enough to ensure all three points travelled back to the Welsh capital with the Bluebirds, while the Hatters were left to mull over their third defeat in four games.

December is a vital part of any Championship season and we’ve outlined two dilemmas facing Nathan Jones as we close in on the final month of 2021…

Finding consistency

It’s been a season of highs and lows for Luton. Impressive wins have often been followed up by dismal defeats, with some fans even questioning Jones’ position after the 2-1 loss to Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Hatters boss will be the first to admit his side are by no means the finished article and there’s no doubt they’re yearning for a little bit of consistency.

Not once in the 2021/22 Championship campaign have Luton won twice on the bounce and that record has meant that bar their impressive unbeaten run in late September and October, building momentum has been difficult.

Given matches are set to come thick and fast over the Christmas period, there would be no better time to find some consistency.

The issue for Jones is that it’s not usually an easy thing to find.

Where the goals are coming from

Losing and replacing James Collins was always going to be difficult for the Hatters.

On their day, they have the firepower to really hurt opposition sides and Harry Cornick looks to have come on leaps and bounds in that department but there’s no getting around the concerning trend in front of goal recently.

Luton have scored just once in their last four games, a dry run that has coincided with the injury to Luke Berry.

Outside Berry, Cornick, and Elijah Adebayo, no player has scored more than twice for the Hatters this term and at the moment it seems if that trio doesn’t fire then Jones’ men struggle to find the net.

Getting more goals out of his squad would be a massive boost for the Luton boss but working out how to do that might be tough.