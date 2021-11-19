2 Luton Town dilemmas facing Nathan Jones ahead of QPR test tonight

Luton Town will be looking for their third away win of the season when they travel to take on Queens Park Rangers this evening.

The Hatters have had a good campaign so far, and they know that they can move into the play-offs with a victory against the R’s, even if it’s only for one night.

Therefore, it’s a big game for Nathan Jones’ men and he will surely be demanding a response after the side were beaten by Stoke City prior to the international break.

And, here we look at TWO dilemmas facing the boss going into the clash…

Whether to start Henri Lansbury

The former Aston Villa man was not involved as Luton were beaten by Stoke, as he had collected his fifth booking of the season against Middlesbrough days before which triggered a one-match ban.

So, he’s now back available and having featured in 12 games it would be a surprise if he didn’t play a part tonight. But, whether he starts remains to be seen and a big decision is facing the boss.

Should he freshen up the attack?

The Stoke loss was frustrating for the Hatters as they struggled to create clear chances, with the side only managing two shots on target all afternoon.

Of course, you don’t panic after a defeat but it could be that the boss needs to freshen things up in the final third, giving others a chance.

Fred Onyedima is someone who could be given a start to show what he can do in the first XI for the first time in a month or so.