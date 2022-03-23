2 Lloyd Kelly replacements Bournemouth should consider if he leaves this summer

Newcastle United were first credited with an interest in Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly back in November, as per a report from 90min.com.

The Magpies maintained their stance throughout to January and beyond, with a Football League World exclusive from two weeks ago suggesting that the Premier League outfit remain interested.

It remains to be seen whether a move will be made when the transfer window opens this summer, with Bournemouth edging closer to a Premier League return.

Here, we take a look at two Lloyd Kelly replacements the Cherries should consider if he is to depart…

Jacob Greaves

21-year-old Jacob Greaves has been excellent in a Hull City shirt this season, proving to be one of the brightest defensive prospects in the Championship.

Not only does he possess the defensive abilities that are required to make the step up to Bournemouth and possibility the Premier League, but he is also an excellent technician.

Greaves is a good ball-carrier and can help start attacks with his bursts forward from defence.

Ultimately, he has an intelligent footballing brain and reads the game very well, with all these attributes combining to make him someone who should be on the radar at Bournemouth.

There is already Premier League interest in Greaves, with West Ham and Brentford already monitoring the 21-year-old’s progression at the MKM Stadium, meaning it is not likely to be a deal that Bournemouth could complete easily.

Kal Naismith

Kal Naismith has started to really thrive at Luton Town, with the 30-year-old enjoying an excellent campaign operating as the Hatters’ left-sided centre-back.

Possessing a wand of a left foot, the defender can have real influence in the final third, whilst he is an excellent passer of the ball and progressor of play from his defensive position.

Naismith’s intelligence and reading of the game has also been on display for all to see this season, and whilst he has not been tested in the Premier League, his ability would justify a move up a division.

He is also a versatile option, having the ability to operate at left-back or even on the wing.