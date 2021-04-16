2 Lincoln City players who you’d imagine will want to leave Sincil Bank this summer for pastures new

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton will be hoping that the 4-0 win against MK Dons can kick-start his side’s promotion push.

The Imps had gone six games without a win before Tuesday’s game – a run that has means their hopes of finishing in the top two are looking slim.

Whichever division Lincoln are playing in next season, the summer is likely to be a busy window – particularly as a number of their key players this term are loan signings.

There may be some players on their way out of Sincil Bank as well and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted two players who you’d imagine will want to leave for pastures new…

Jorge Grant

Grant has been in dazzling form for Lincoln this term, pulling the strings from midfield and proving an integral figure in their promotion push.

The midfielder has scored 15 goals and added seven assists for the Imps this term, with his impressive performances drawing links to a string of Championship clubs.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer and will likely feel he’s earned his chance to move to the second tier – even if that means living Sincil Bank.

Ethan Ross

At the other end of the spectrum, Ross may be eyeing a move away from Sincil Bank due to a lack of opportunities.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper is on loan at non-league club Weymouth at the moment but his contract with the Imps expires in the summer and even if he is offered new terms he may feel his development would be better served elsewhere.

Ross seemed to have fallen behind even teenager Sam Long in the pecking order before he was sent out on loan, which may mean that he’s eyeing a move elsewhere and the prospect of regular football.

The English shot-stopper, who came through the Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion academies, only joined last summer but it would not be a surprise to see him leave after just one season and two appearances for the Imps.