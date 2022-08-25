2 likely reasons why Stoke City decided to sack Michael O’Neill

It was confirmed this morning that Stoke City have parted ways with manager Michael O’Neill.

The decision comes after a slow start to the current season, with the Potters having only won one of their opening five league fixtures.

Those results have left the team 21st in the Championship league table going into the end of August.

Dean Holden has been placed in charge of the first team squad ahead of their upcoming clash with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Here we weigh up two likely reasons why Stoke made the decision to sack O’Neill…

Poor results

Not only did the team have a poor start to this season, but the second half of the 2021-22 campaign was also a struggle.

An eight game winless run from February to March ended any chance the club had in sealing a play-off place.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Stoke City midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Joe Allen Liverpool Swansea City Cardiff City Wrexham

Despite adding to the squad with a number of impressive signings, the team has still been unable to earn the results expected of them.

The pressure was already significant on O’Neill earlier this year, so a poor start to the new term was always going to be a huge sign of trouble.

While the timing of the decision has come as a surprise, the reasoning behind the move is quite clear.

Deadline day looming

The club have already brought in attacking loan deals such as Will Smallbone and Liam Delap from Southampton and Manchester City respectively.

Aden Flint, Dwight Gayle and Josh Laurent have also come in and improved the strength of the current squad.

But any new manager may want to make some further changes in order to adapt to a potentially different style of play.

By making the decision before next Thursday’s transfer deadline, perhaps a new appointment may yet have the time to bring in one or two new faces to aid their arrival at the club.

Stoke will need to act fast in finding O’Neill’s replacement if this is their thinking but there should still be enough time to sort out one or two deals if a new manager can arrive by the end of the weekend.