2 lessons Paul Cook has definitely learned during his time at Ipswich Town so far

Ipswich Town’s play-off hopes continue to hang by a thread as we head into the final few games of the Sky Bet League One season.

Tractor Boys boss Paul Cook is still very much working out where the strengths and weaknesses lie in a squad that he inherited from the departed Paul Lambert, with the former Wigan Athletic boss having cut a frustrated figure at times during his short stint in charge so far.

A mass overhaul of the current squad was mentioned by the manager in the aftermath of their defeat away at AFC Wimbledon earlier this month as a result a lot of the current side are very much playing for their futures at Portman Road.

Despite their recent shortfalls, Ipswich are still in with a good chance of making the play-offs and currently sit four points off the top six at the time of writing.

You can call yourself a true Ipswich Town fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Tractorboys quiz

1 of 20 What year were Ipswich Town founded in? 1877 1878 1879 1880

Here, we take a look at TWO lessons Paul Cook has definitely learned during his time at Ipswich Town so far…

Squad is too old

With eight players in their first team squad that are aged 30 or over, it has quickly become clear to Cook that he possesses a team which is arguably past it’s sell by date in some key areas.

A lot of these older pros are likely to be shunted out as some of the deadwood is cleared by the ex-Chesterfield man as he looks to bring in players that suit his possession-based style of football.

The likes of Stephen Ward and Luke Chambers haven’t looked up to the pace of the games at League One level and simply wouldn’t do the job in the Championship either for that matter.

Getting these players off the books will be a hard task but it is something that needs to be done for the benefit of the club’s long term future.

Frontline not up to scratch

One of the main reasons why Ipswich are falling short of their objective this term is that their strikers as a collective have simply not been good enough in front of goal.

It speaks volumes that James Norwood is the club’s top scorer in the league with a paltry six goals to his name and this is a fact which must change if they are to get out of third division.

The lack of goals this season has been there for all to see and getting players such as Kayden Jackson and Freddie Sears must be viewed as a priority in order to make room for new recruits.

With names such as Will Grigg being mentioned in more recent times, Cook will now be all too aware that a new strike force is needed in order for the Tractor Boys to become a success.