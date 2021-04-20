2 lessons Nigel Adkins has definitely learned during his time at Charlton Athletic so far

Charlton Athletic head to Plymouth Argyle this evening in Sky Bet League One as they look to get themselves into the play-off places and achieve promotion back to the Championship.

The Addicks have had an up and down season so far but under Nigel Adkins they appear to be back on a good footing and ready to challenge for a top six finish.

Indeed, the former Hull City boss has had a real positive impact on the club so far and he’s bound to have learned a fair bit about is team up to this point already, with surely more to come.

With that in mind, then, here are two things we think he’ll have already picked up as boss of the Addicks…

Ian Maatsen – right-winger?

One of the most significant changes we have seen under Adkins at Charlton so far is the position that Ian Maatsen is now taking up in the side.

A left-back and left-wing-back under Lee Bowyer, depending on what system was used, we’ve now seen Maatsen move further forwards under Nigel Adkins with him used as a winger in the final third.

Indeed, he looks quite at home in such a position, too, and could well bring much more to the table in the final weeks.

How to get the best from Alex Gilbey

Gilbey has had a frustrating time at Charlton so far but seems to be enjoying a more productive spell under Adkins already.

He was a good player at MK Dons and looked a good signing but under Lee Bowyer never really got going, with a few personal issues also having their part to play in his stuttering form.

However, he’s been a regular under Adkins in recent weeks and scored in the win over Sunderland so Adkins seems to be aware of how to get the best from the player.