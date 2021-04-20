2 lessons Darren Moore has definitely learned during his time at Sheffield Wednesday so far

Sheffield Wednesday are in an awful position at the moment in the Championship and they are looking likely to drop down to the third tier of English football.

Darren Moore was brought in by the Owls from Doncaster Rovers to try and keep the club in the Championship against the odds.

However, despite having managed to get a couple of decent results since taking charge he has been unable to improve their form enough to get them out of trouble. That means that they are now seven points adrift of safety with just four games remaining.

The Owls need some stability in terms of their managerial situation now after having gone through both Garry Monk and Tony Pulis already this season. Therefore, Moore has to be given the chance to lead the club in League One next term, if they are relegated and he has shown he can get results at that level with Doncaster.

With Moore having had time to assess the Owls’ squad and their situation now, we take a look at TWO lessons he would have learned so far…

Sheffield Wednesday have a chance for major summer clear out that is needed

One thing that Moore will have had a chance to get to grips with now is the situation of the players who are set to be out of contract with the Owls in the summer.

At the moment, the likes of Kadeem Harris, Alex Hunt, Sam Hutchinson, Elias Kachunga, Tom Lees, Moses Odubajo, Joey Pelupessy, Matt Penney, Adam Reach, Jordan Rhodes, Osaze Urhoghide, Joost van Aken and Keiren Westwood are all entering into the last stages of their deals.

Shortly after his arrival as manager, Moore suggested that he would give all those players a clean slate and allow them the chance to prove themselves to him before making any decisions on their respective futures. However, rumours have since emerged linking the likes of Rhodes, Reach, Urhoghide and Harris in particular with moves to other clubs.

A lot of supporters of the Owls have been suggesting that this summer needs to be a chance for a major revamp of the squad. If they are relegated to League One a lot of those out-of-contract players will head for pastures new it seems. That would provide Moore the chance to build the squad in his own image and it is something that feels needed after a difficult season at Hillsborough.

You can call yourself a true Sheffield Wednesday fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Owls quiz

1 of 20 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

Moore needs to work on the mentality of the squad

Another major lesson that Moore will have learned so far during his time in charge of the Owls is that there is a fragility to the squad when it comes to both holding onto leads and also chasing games that are getting away from them. Monk, one of his predecessors at Hillsborough, was critical of that exact issue recently following their 4-1 defeat at QPR.

The Owls have dropped precious points now in matches where they were ahead since Moore took over, which came against Norwich City, Huddersfield Town and now Bristol City. Had they kept hold of those points they had when they were ahead in those three matches then their current situation would be looking a lot less bleak at the moment.

If Moore is going to be able to build something at Hillsborough, he will need to slowly work on getting his players to respond better to setbacks in matches. Whether that comes with changing personnel or changing the approach to training and matches remains to be seen. It is though something that has to happen for the club to have any success.