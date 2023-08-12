If Leeds United were expecting a smooth return to the Championship ahead of the 2023-24 season, then they were clearly mistaken.

Facing a Cardiff City side last Sunday at Elland Road who are in transition under new head coach Erol Bulut, Leeds were favourites to come out on top with the likes of Luis Sinisterra, Wilfried Gnonto, Liam Cooper and Illas Meslier in their starting 11.

However, they were 2-0 down at the interval with goals from Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo putting the Bluebirds in a commanding position going into the second 45 minutes.

With the United faithful in loud voice though, they were able to suck the ball into the back of the net twice as Liam Cooper got one back early in the half before in stoppage time, Crysencio Summerville instinctively finished beyond Jak Alnwick to rescue a point for the Whites.

It was a hard-earned point but now Leeds must focus on their clash with Birmingham City this weekend in their first trip away from home in the new campaign.

Birmingham have rebuilt this summer under new owner Tom Wagner and will pose a real threat to Daniel Farke's side, but what changes could the German make to the starting 11 that began the match against Cardiff? Let's take a look...

Cresswell in for Cooper?

There is going to be at least one enforced change to the starting line-up with captain Liam Cooper stepping out of the squad.

Having struggled with niggling injuries in recent years, with just 18 Premier League matches played last season for the Whites, Cooper started at the heart of defence alongside Pascal Struijk and scored the goal that got United back into the match.

However, an awkward landing when powering in his header saw Cooper crumple to the floor and he did not get back up to carry on playing, further adding to Leeds' extended injury list which includes the likes of Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford and Tyler Adams.

It has been revealed that Cooper has suffered a ruptured plantar fascia in his foot and will be out of action for around eight weeks, leaving Farke with a decision to make this weekend.

And if Farke wants more balance in the back-line, having selected two left-footers against Cardiff, he could put in Charlie Cresswell, who was the man to replace Cooper as a substitute.

Cresswell has returned from a season-long loan at Millwall last season and recently extended his contract at Elland Road, and he looks ready to step in for his more experienced team-mate.

Gelhardt in for Summerville?

With Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter out injured, Wilfried Gnonto was chosen to lead the line by himself by Farke against Cardiff.

The Italy international teenager has rarely played through the middle for Leeds since arriving last year, but with his former club Zurich he often played in a front two, so despite more often than not playing as a winger in the Premier League he has some experience as a centre-forward.

Behind Gnonto were three out-and-out wingers in Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James and Luis Sinisterra who injected a lot of pace and creativity in the final third, but at times it was disjointed with all three players possessing similar traits.

Leeds had a striker on the bench in Joe Gelhardt, who spent some time on loan at Sunderland last season, and there's no reason as to why he can't lead the line for United against the Blues.

It would mean a winger dropping out though and Gnonto playing out wide or behind the striker, and it just so happens that Summerville suffered a groin strain either in the match against the Bluebirds or in training.

That gives Farke an easy option to make and it will be a good opportunity for Gelhardt in what would be just his sixth league start for the club since his move from Wigan Athletic in 2020.