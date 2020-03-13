2 Leeds United players who will be pushing for a recall this weekend

Leeds United face a tricky test at Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon as they look to inch closer to a return to the Premier League.

Leeds currently find themselves at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with just nine games left to play with Marcelo Bielsa’s men sat a point ahead of West Bromwich Albion. More importantly, Leeds are seven points clear of third placed Fulham with the Cottagers making the trip to Elland Road in a couple of days.

Bielsa and his men will be looking to avenge Cardiff after their display at Elland Road back in December when the Bluebirds stole a point at the death. Helder Costa and a brace from Patrick Bamford had Leeds in cruise control but that all changed as Lee Tomlin struck with half an hour to go to test United’s resolve. Sean Morrison would then score a second and receive a red card in the space of two minutes before Robert Glatzel scored the goal that would ensure a share of the spoils.

Here are TWO Leeds players who will be pushing Bielsa for a start at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday…

Tyler Roberts

Roberts has been one of United’s best performers in recent weeks having made an impact from the bench in Leeds United’s last two victories, playing a significant role in the win over Hull. Roberts netted two goals in as many minutes at the KCOM to put the game to bed and to secure a 4-0 win for Bielsa’s side.

His superb driven shot into the corner gave Leeds a third which was followed by an acrobatic diving header that left George Long stranded in the Hull goal; his cameo from the bench showed that he can provide moments of magic in a game that is perhaps floating away. This quality will be useful between now and the end of the campaign as a lot of sides will set up against Leeds United to make sure they don’t get beat and to have a player who can produce quality from almost nothing will be vital for Leeds.

Roberts also impressed when coming off the bench last week in the West Yorkshire derby as he helped his side pick up another vital three points. Leeds’ number 11 had a few nice touches and ultimately helped them see the game out as they went on to complete the double over their county rivals.

Kalvin Phillips

Phillips has played such a big part of Leeds United’s season so far with his performances in central midfield impressing many people within the game. However, the Englishman has been in and out of the side in recent weeks following his forced departure from the win over Reading which saw him left out the squad entirely as Leeds entertained Huddersfield.

Now, the combative midfielder looks set to make his return to the starting eleven in a game that could have huge implications on Leeds United’s promotion hopes, if results were to go their way they could find themselves four points clear of West Brom and ten clear of Fulham.

Ben White has deputised in recent weeks and has impressed in the wins over Middlesbrough and Huddersfield but Bielsa will be happy to welcome back the midfielder who is a key part in the Leeds United system nowadays. In a game that looks set to be tight and nervy, Phillips’ ability to read the game and win his side possession will allow his teammates to venture forward and cause Cardiff problems in their defensive third.