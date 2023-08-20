Highlights Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Josh Sargent from Norwich City to strengthen their attack, but it could disrupt the squad and impact the playing time of current stars.

Crysencio Summerville, who has shown promise as a winger, may see his game time diminished if Sargent joins the team, as the American offers more experience.

Joe Gelhardt, a young striker, could also face challenges in his development if Sargent is deployed as the main striker and Bamford and Rutter return from injury. His Leeds United career may be at a critical point.

Leeds United have reportedly gone in for Norwich City's American star Josh Sargent in a bid to improve their attacking ranks - but that could come at the expense of two of their current stars.

A report by Football Insider suggests that Daniel Farke could look to raid his former club and bring the talent to Elland Road.

He brought Sargent to East Anglia in an £8million move from Werder Bremen in August 2021, and with 13 goals last season, he would represent a decent option for the Whites ahead of their upcoming campaign.

But as aforementioned, that could upset Leeds' squad. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of Willy Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Helder Costa at present, there are other stars who are in full training and are seen as key assets at Elland Road - though that could change if Sargent arrives.

Football League World takes a look at two players who may not be best pleased if a deal materialises.

Crysencio Summerville

Despite Leeds' uncertainty surrounding their outgoing widemen at present, the one constant is that Crysencio Summerville looks set to have his breakthrough season playing on the flanks for Daniel Farke for the current campaign.

The young Dutchman showed glimpses of quality in the Premier League, including his late winner away at Liverpool that had Whites’ fans in ecstasy - and that was followed up with another stoppage-time goal, this time an equaliser against Cardiff on the opening day of the season.

Only 21 years of age, Summerville has been tipped to play for the Netherlands first-team in the future, and with game time for one of the promotion favourites, his game could develop massively, akin to James Maddison or Jack Grealish’s development in the second-tier.

But if Sargent signs, he represents a genuine threat to Summerville’s game time on the left-wing. The American offers that little bit more in terms of experience, and Summerville cannot be expected to play every game of the season - meaning that game time could dwindle.

With Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Joe Gelhardt all in the running for a striking role, it would be detrimental for Sargent to be deployed as the spearhead - and that could offer problems for Summerville.

Joe Gelhardt

If - and it’s not an 'if' that is out of the question - Sargent is deployed as a striker with Rutter and Bamford both currently out of action after suffering injuries, it could come at the expense of Gelhardt’s development.

The youngster had game time on loan at Sunderland last season after scoring twice in the Premier League for the Whites, and this could well be seen as his breakthrough season at Elland Road.

But with competition high in those areas, the youngster finds himself in a predicament. He will evidently play - and will be needed - even if Sargent does sign, with Rutter and Bamford injured for the time being.

But, if the pair come back on top form, it’s likely that Gelhardt would become fourth-choice striker in West Yorkshire. Ideally, he’d be going out on loan once again to aid his development, but short-term needs mean that he's needed at Elland Road right now, though in the long-term he may suffer a lack of minutes. That could impact him negatively unless he hits a big run of form. It could be now or never for Gelhardt’s Leeds United career.