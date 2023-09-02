Highlights Leeds United have experienced a busy summer with a takeover, new manager, and squad changes, but the transfer window ended with relief.

Djed Spence, a loan signing from Tottenham, is likely to make his debut and provide attacking threat as Leeds takes on Sheffield Wednesday.

Crysencio Summerville will start in place of the departed Luis Sinisterra, showcasing Leeds' depth and the opportunity for Summerville to impress.

Leeds United are looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Championship when they take on struggling Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road this afternoon.

3 Leeds United look to push for promotion

It has been a remarkably busy summer for the Whites, with the club subject to a takeover, bringing in a new manager, and there have been wholesale changes to the squad.

Whilst the window ended in disappointment with Luis Sinisterra joining Bournemouth, in a deal that saw Jaidon Anthony move in the opposite direction, there will be a huge sigh of relief at Leeds that the deadline has passed.

Now, all attention is on the football, with Leeds having endured a mixed start to the campaign, picking up just five points from their first four games.

However, the only victory of the season came at Ipswich last time out, with Farke’s side playing some excellent football as they won a thriller 4-3.

So, they will hope to build on that, but the German boss will make changes for the game from the fixture at Portman Road, one of which will be enforced following Sinisterra’s exit.

Here we look at TWO changes he is likely to make for the game…

2 Djed Spence starts

Leeds made some exciting additions towards the end of the window, and one player who falls into that category is Djed Spence, who has signed on a season-long loan from Tottenham.

The attacking full-back has starred at this level in the past, notably with Nottingham Forest who he helped back to the Premier League. So, he is someone who has been brought in to make an instant impact, and he is sure to be in the XI this afternoon.

After a tough opening day, Luke Ayling has been consistent at right-back, but he is likely to get shifted to the opposite flank for today, with injuries at left-back a problem for Farke.

That means Spence will make his debut, and he will be a major attacking threat against the Owls, who are likely to sit back and look to counter against their Yorkshire rivals, so the onus will be on Leeds to get on the front foot.

1 Crysencio Summerville starts ahead of Luis Sinisterra

As mentioned, one change from Ipswich is enforced, with Sinisterra having left, so Farke is sure to turn to Summerville, who recovered from injury to make the bench last week.

This just highlights the strength in depth that Leeds have, because Summerville is an outstanding option for Farke, and there’s every chance he could become a star player in the Championship this season.

The Dutch U21 international was the subject of a £20m offer from Burnley last week, which shows just how highly rated he is in the game, but Leeds firmly rejected that bid, as they want Summerville to stay for the long-term.

So, this is his chance to impress, and the prospect of Summerville forming an attacking unit with Joel Piroe and Wilfried Gnonto is one that is sure to excite the Leeds fans.