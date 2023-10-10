Highlights Derby County may need to make transfers in the January window to improve their chances of promotion.

Eiran Cashin, a young Irish defender, is being pursued by Brighton & Hove Albion and could potentially leave for a bid worth more than £3 million.

Louis Reed, a midfielder from Mansfield, could join Derby and help address their issues with creating chances in open play.

The Rams were very active in the summer window. They were able to add even more EFL experience, through the likes of Martyn Waghorn, Conor Washington and Curtis Nelson, to a side that already had plenty of it.

The goal was, and is, a return to the Championship, but we're almost a quarter of the way through the season, and things haven't been great.

On Saturday, they drew 1-1 against Cheltenham Town who are bottom of the league and hadn't scored a goal in this league campaign before the game against Derby.

County sit in eighth place in League One, with the league leaders (Portsmouth) sat 10 points ahead of them.

Things aren't going to get easier as some key players look like they could be leaving the club. But Derby have the resources to be able to bring in some apt replacements.

Here are 3 Derby County transfers that we predict will happen in January.

Eiran Cashin leaves

The young Irish defender was not only being watched closely by Brighton & Hove Albion, but they reportedly submitted four separate bids for Cashin, all of which were rejected, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

The journalist added that the only bids that would be accepted by the club would be ones worth more than £3 million, and that Cashin had to come back to finish the season with Derby, on loan.

Brighton's young talent recruitment is ridiculously good, and it's unlikely that their pursuit of the Rams' defender will stop now.

They obviously see him as a potential talent for the future, and £3 million pounds and guaranteed game time aren't too harsh conditions for a club that is in the financial position that the Seagulls are in.

Louis Reed joins

One of Derby's problems, over the past few weeks, has been creating their own chances in open play. This can be put down to the missing players in midfield, one of whom features in this list. They just haven't had the same quality in the middle of the park to be able to link the defence and the attack.

Reed has been exceptional for Mansfield this season, averaging a 7.36/10 Sofascore match rating which ranks second best amongst central midfielders in the league.

He has an 82% passing accuracy, playing 1.3 key passes per game, and he's also created two big chances this season. Reed also wins a majority of his duels.

Buying players from the league below who've had good starts to the season can be risky, but this isn't his first good spell. He's been at this level for Mansfield for the past two seasons, and was a decent midfielder for Peterborough United, in League One, throughout the 2018/19-2020/21 seasons.

Max Bird leaves

Bird's absence hasn't helped his club this season. He missed close to eight weeks of football before returning last Tuesday night against Blackpool.

Were it not for said injury, he could have been playing in the Championship right now. His former manager, and current Hull City manager Liam Rosenior was said to be very keen on reuniting with his former player.

Bird's contract ends at the conclusion of the current league campaign, so, if Derby aren't getting the impression that he wants to stay, they should try and profit from him whilst they can.