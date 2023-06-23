Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes seems certain to depart this summer following the club's relegation to the Championship.

Despite his side's struggles last season, Barnes enjoyed another excellent campaign on an individual level, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

A number of Premier League clubs are keen on Barnes this summer and according to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race for his signature, while West Ham United and Aston Villa are also said to be interested.

It was claimed last week that Spurs had submitted a joint £50 million bid for Barnes and team-mate James Maddison, but that fell significantly below the Foxes' valuation of the pair.

Manager Enzo Maresca, who left his role as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City to take over at the King Power Stadium, is facing a huge rebuild this summer and with Barnes one of the players most likely to be moving on, we looked at two impacts his exit could have on Leicester.

What are the knock-on effects to Leicester if Arsenal or Tottenham seal Harvey Barnes deal?

Strengthening the budget

While the Foxes would ideally not want to lose Barnes, there will be an acceptance among the hierachy that it will be tough to keep him and turn down the sizeable offers they will receive.

Leicester are thought to have valued Barnes at £60 million a year ago, but they will not demand that much for him this summer and according to The Telegraph, the asking price is likely to be around the £40 million mark.

Maddison is also expected to depart over the coming months amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle United and it has been claimed that the Foxes could hold out for up to £60 million for the England international.

With the potential to secure over £100 million in transfer fees, it will provide Maresca with a healthy budget for his much-needed rebuild of the squad.

Attacking reinforcements needed

Recruiting in the forward areas will likely be a priority for Maresca this summer if Barnes departs.

After Youri Tielemans left at the end of his contract and Tete's loan expired, the exits of Barnes and Maddison would further deplete the Foxes' attacking options.

There are also question marks over whether Jamie Vardy can produce the goals needed at 36 years of age and Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka have struggled for consistency during their time at the club.

Barnes was the Foxes' top scorer last season so his goals and creativity will undoubtedly be missed and it will be almost impossible to find a replacement of his quality.

But with the financial resources they are likely to have available and the fact that the club are an attractive proposition in the Championship, they should be able to bring in some high-profile additions this summer.