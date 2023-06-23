Leeds United face a long summer of transfer activity ahead.

The Whites suffered relegation to the Championship, which has raised doubts over the future of a number of players in the first team squad.

One such player is Rodrigo Moreno, who has been linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer.

Europa League holders Sevilla are reportedly interested in signing the Spaniard ahead of the new campaign.

How would Rodrigo leaving Leeds United impact the club?

Rodrigo has been a key figure at Leeds since signing for the club in 2020, with his performances helping to keep the team in the top flight over the last three seasons.

The 32-year-old was also the side’s top scorer in the Premier League in the last campaign, contributing 13 goals as Leeds finished 19th in the table.

Here we look at two knock-on effects that could impact Leeds if Rodrigo is sold to Sevilla…

New striker needed

The form and fitness of Patrick Bamford over the last 18 months has been a huge concern for Leeds.

The Englishman had a stunning first season with the club in the top flight, bagging an impressive 17 goals in the league as Leeds finished ninth in the table.

But he has struggled to lead the line as effectively since then, with injuries playing a key role in his reduction in game time.

Bamford scored just four last season from only 28 appearances, of which 18 were starts.

So the 28-year-old cannot be relied upon to lead the line in the Championship and Rodrigo’s absence would leave the team with very few other options in attack.

The Spain international’s exit would necessitate a new signing coming in to bolster the new manager’s forward options.

Younger age profile

Rodrigo was signed at the age of 29 in a deal worth a reported fee worth £26 million, which was a club record at the time.

The Spaniard arrived with a great reputation due to his experience as a high quality striker in La Liga.

However, if he does depart this summer then it is likely it will be for a significant loss compared to the big fee needed to sign him.

This should be a wake-up call to the new Leeds owners that spending big on players heading into their 30’s is not the best practice in the transfer market.

This will be a significant loss for the club that will impact their finances and won’t provide enough funds to cover for a direct replacement.

Doubling down on a more youthful transfer policy should be the direction Leeds take in their search for a new number nine.