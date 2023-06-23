Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres is a player whose future is very much up in the air.

It seemed as Coventry reached the play-off final that no matter the outcome, Gyokeres would play his final game for the club in that match.

Then, when Luton Town were the winners of the tie, it seemed a certainty that the striker wouldn’t be wearing the colours of Coventry much longer.

The Sweden international enjoyed another prolific campaign in the Championship, scoring 21 goals for Mark Robins’ side.

Therefore, it isn’t a surprise there has been lots of interest in the 25-year-old, with Fulham, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sporting all keen.

It is unclear if the forward will leave the club this summer, as there’s been talk of the striker staying for the final 12 months of his deal and then leaving on a free transfer.

What are 2 knock-on effects to Coventry City if Viktor Gyokeres leaves this summer?

Either way, here we have looked at two knock-on effects to Coventry should Gyokeres leave the club this summer…

Replacement would need to be found

There is no doubt that should Gyokeres leave the CBS Arena this summer, then Coventry would have a big problem on their hands.

Gyokeres has been Coventry’s go-to man for goals for a number of seasons now, so if he were to depart, it would leave a big hole for Robins and co. to fill.

The Swedish striker has scored 41 goals in the last three seasons for the Sky Blues, so this shows the type of player that they would be missing.

Coventry are not well gifted at the top end of the pitch, with the next highest scorer last season in the attacking department being Matt Godden with eight goals.

So, there is a big drop-off between Gyokeres and the current crop of strikers. The 25-year-old's departure would make it crucial for the Championship club to find a permanent replacement, especially if they have ambitions of battling for a top-six spot.

The positive side would be that if Gyokeres goes this summer, it would mean he has gone for a fee, and a hefty one at that. So, this would allow the club to go back into the market and find a suitable replacement; it is just a case of whether the replacement is as good as Gyokeres.

Gustavo Hamer’s future

Along with Gyokeres, Gustavo Hamer is another Coventry player who is the subject of transfer interest this summer.

The midfielder apparently attracted the interest of scouts at the play-off final and has also been linked with a move to Leeds United.

However, you would expect that if Gyokeres were to be sold by the Sky Blues this summer, then it is unlikely the club would sanction the sale of Hamer as well.

Coventry will probably receive a hefty fee for Gyokeres, so they would be under no pressure to sell Hamer, except for the fact that his contract is running out.

But if the club sold both Gyokeres and Hamer, it would leave the team in a very precarious position heading into the new season, and surely Robins wouldn’t be too pleased either.

So, while Gyokeres’ departure may be tough, it may mean Hamer is a Coventry player for a little while longer.