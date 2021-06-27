2 knock-on effects that Swansea City face following links with Burnley man

Swansea City are already putting plans in place for next season.

After falling short in the play-offs it seems that Steve Cooper is working twice as hard to try and finish off the job next time around, but if they’re to do that, then they’ll need some new faces.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that the Swans are plotting a move to sign Jimmy Dunne from Burnley.

The 23-year-old is set to move on after coming to the end of his contract at Turf Moor, and with a move to the Liberty Stadium a possibility, it means that Swansea be looking to settle a new signing into the club.

With that in mind here are two knock-on effects that Swansea must consider.

A hint towards Marc Guehi’s future

It was always going to be a long-shot, but this move for Jimmy Dunne could spell the end of any interest in Marc Guehi.

The Chelsea starlet has returned to West London as he plots the next step in his career, with the Swans no doubt among the teams that would love to sign him this summer.

Signing a centre-back will be a priority but if Dunne arrives then it may hint towards the end of their interest in the 20-year-old.

An inexperienced partnership at the back

If Jimmy Dunne does arrive at the club it could leave Steve Cooper with a dilemma.

The 23-year-old would slot straight into Swansea City’s defence alongside Ben Cabango who is coming on leaps and bounds.

While the duo wouldn’t be lacking in quality, there would be a question mark that the pair could lack the needed experience to secure automatic promotion – something that has to be weighed up carefully by the Swansea recruitment team.