2 knock-on effects that Sunderland face if they complete £2million deal for Wolves starlet

Sunderland have been handed a significant transfer boost with the news that Dion Sanderson could be available this summer.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that Wolves are now willing to let the 21-year-old defender leave the club on a permanent basis with the centre-back no longer featuring in their plans for the future.

The Black Cats saw Sanderson at his best during an impressive loan spell and are keen to make a move for him before the new season, however the report claims that any deal would cost upwards of £2million.

If a deal did happen then it would surely have an impact on matters at the Stadium Of Light.

Here are two knock-on effects that could follow the deal.

A hugely depleted transfer budget

There’s no doubt that a move for Dion Sanderson would be hugely expensive for Sunderland.

While there’s certainly a case to say that signing him would be a good investment, it could have a huge knock-on effect to the rest of the club’s transfer plans this summer.

Lee Johnson needs a number of new signings such as a striker and a winger or two, so to spend the bulk of his budget on one player could prove to be a risky move.

A blocked pathway for Ollie Younger

Sunderland are hoping to develop young players but the arrival of Dion Sanderson could block that.

Ollie Younger has made a big impression so far this season but the hope is that next term he will kick on and establish himself as a first team regular under Lee Johnson.

The club will need to weigh this up carefully as the last thing that they want to do is to stunt the growth of one of the club’s most promising talents.