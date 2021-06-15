2 knock-on effects that Sunderland could face as Celtic step up interest In Charlie Wyke

Charlie Wyke’s future looks like it could be decided in the coming weeks.

Despite a thoroughly impressive season in which the striker scored 31 goals for the Black Cats it seems that the 28-year-old is likely to move on this summer with his contract at the club set to expire at the end of the month.

Sky Sports have reported that a number of clubs are interested in the player, including the likes of Cardiff City, Millwall and Nottingham Forest; however it’s Scottish giants Celtic who appear to be in the driving seat to get a deal done.

The Northern Echo have reported that the Bhoys are ‘increasingly confident’ of striking a deal for the player, meaning that a move could be done soon.

If Wyke does leave Sunderland then it means that Lee Johnson will have some knock-on effects to deal with, so let’s take a look at what they could be.

A platform for Ross Stewart

If Charlie Wyke does move on then it means that Lee Johnson will need to find someone who can replace his 31 goals.

The search will be on for a successor but in Ross Stewart the club have a player who has already showed early signs that he’s capable of stepping up to be the main man next term.

Pre-season will be huge for the 24-year-old and if he can prove himself then he could be set for a big season in League One next term.

A significant financial loss

Few can begrudge Charlie Wyke for moving on, but there’s no escaping the fact that it’s a serious financial blow for Sunderland.

Given that the striker has scored more than 30 goals this season, it was evident that clubs would have been very interested in signing the 28-year-old this summer with the player likely to have attracted seven-figure offers from around Britain.

Unfortunately due to his contract situation it means that Sunderland won’t get a penny for the player, while also facing the prospect of spending a significant sum if they are to find a suitable replacement in the transfer market.