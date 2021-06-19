2 knock-on effects that Birmingham City face as interest builds in Stoke City outcast

Birmingham City look set to step up their summer plans following reports of interest in Ryan Woods.

Birmingham Live have revealed that the Blues are plotting a move for the Stoke City after falling out of favour under Michael O’Neill at the Bet365 Stadium.

The 27-year-old midfielder spent last term on loan with Championship club Millwall where he made 46 appearances in all competitions for Gary Rowett’s side.

Lee Bowyer is clearly keen to add Championship experience to his side, but what are the potential impacts of a move for the midfielder? Here are 2 knock-on effects if Birmingham were to move for Ryan Woods.

The big Birmingham City quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 In what year were Birmingham City formed? 1865 1875 1885 1895

Adam Clayton

A move for Ryan Woods could free one Birmingham City star up to move on.

Adam Clayton has had a difficult time since moving to St Andrews where he has made just 14 appearances for the club in his first season at the club.

If Wood was to come in to the club it would surely push Clayton down the pecking order and means that he could face an uncertain future under Lee Bowyer.

A significant outlay

A move to Birmingham City could be a tricky one to pull off.

Ryan Woods is thought to be earning a significant amount with Stoke City and with 12 months left on his contract it means that the Blues will have to offer a substantial wage packet to tempt him to leave the Potters.

Of course Woods will be looking to play first team football and so Bowyer will be hoping that he can convince the player to take a paycut to make the move happen.