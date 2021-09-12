2 knock-on effects of Andre Gray’s debut goal for QPR

Andre Gray hit the ground running in Queens Park Rangers colours on Saturday, netting a crucial goal in the side’s epic comeback draw at Reading just 13 minutes after coming off the bench.

The former Burnley man flattered to deceive a little as Watford earned automatic promotion from the second tier last season, however opening his Rangers account on debut will instill further belief in his own ability with QPR sitting in fourth place after six matches.

Mark Warburton’s men came back from 3-1 down to earn a point at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, rather overshadowing what was an incredible hattrick from in form Royals midfielder John Swift. Gray’s 79th minute strike set the wheels in motion with Rangers harnessing the momentum the goal gave them and grabbing the equaliser in additional time through Stefan Johansen.

Here, we take a look at two knock-on effects Andre Gray’s debut goal may have on the QPR squad…

Austin falls down pecking order

Warburton has had a lot more time to mould Austin into the side and he is a supporters’ favourite at the Kiyan Prince, however if Gray can produce the form he showed at the level with the likes of Burnley and Brentford he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

Andre Gray v Lyndon Dykes intensifies

Lyndon Dykes was not involved on Saturday, mainly due to his international exertions with Scotland over the last couple of weeks. The physical striker has come on leaps and bounds in 2021 and was a significant threat for his national side at the Euros in the summer.

With Ilias Chair and Chris Willock creating chances for fun at the moment, having an in form finisher on the pitch will take QPR a long way, at the moment Dykes is exactly that and will be desperate to get back into the side ahead of Andre Gray in the coming weeks.