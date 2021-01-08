2 knock-on effects if QPR seal transfer swoop for experienced striker

Queens Park Rangers have endured a tough season so far, and boss Mark Warburton will want to bring in reinforcements this month to strengthen his squad.

And, one potential deal appears to be close, with the R’s closing in on the signing of Glenn Murray. The experienced striker is currently on loan at Watford from Brighton, however he has barely featured for the Hornets.

So, they are happy to let him leave to a side that aren’t competing for promotion, whilst Brighton don’t mind as long as the same percentage of his wages are paid by the new club.

The R’s are ready to do that, and the move could be finalised in the coming days. Here we look at TWO knock-on effects for the Londoners if the deal goes through…

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to QPR in 2020?

1 of 20 They appointed Mark Warburton as manager Yes No

They move clear from the relegation zone

Warburton’s side are just two point and two places above the relegation zone, so they need players to make an instant impact, and Murray should be able to do that.

At 37, he’s seen it all, scoring goals regularly in the top two years for the past few years.

As well as providing a goal threat, he can lead the line superbly, and his know-how will be crucial to helping the dressing room as the pressure builds.

Lyndon Dykes drops to the bench

The boss generally favours one up front, and Murray’s arrival would mean that Lyndon Dykes misses out, as there’s no way two target men will play together.

The Scotland international can have few complaints, he has managed just five goals this season, and is without a goal in eight.

He will have to make his mark from the bench if Murray signs.