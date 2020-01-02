Derby County manager Phillip Cocu will be looking to improve his squad during the January transfer window, as the Rams search for more consistency in the second half of the campaign.

One area of Derby’s squad that is need of strengthening in the winter window is in defence, especially at centre half with the Rams having lost Richard Keogh earlier in the season, and also having suffered injury problems with Matt Clarke missing during a recent seven match winless run with a knee injury picked up against Nottingham Forest.

The Rams have also struggled with consistency in the full back positions, with Jayden Bogle having missed the start of the season through injury and the 19-year-old missed out on Derby’s 2-1 win against Charlton Athletic last time out with an eye infection, while at left-back neither Max Lowe or Scott Malone have really established themselves as first choice under Cocu.

Derby are reportedly interested in taking Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan, with the 22-year-old set to return from his loan spell at Stoke City having failed to establish himself in Michael O’Neill’s starting line-up.

Here then, we take a look at TWO potential knock on effects that could result from Derby securing a move for Carter-Vickers…

Jayden Bogle’s potential departure

Carter-Vickers has the ability to play as both a centre half and as a right-back, which could potentially mean that he would be able to fill in for Bogle on the right-hand side of the Rams’ defence, were they to allow the 19-year-old to leave the club in the winter window.

Bogle has been linked with a move to Premier League Burnley in the winter window, having impressed with his performances for the Rams over the last season and a half, and the defender would be a real loss for Derby during the second half of the campaign and would need to be replaced were he to leave.

If Bogle does leave the club, then Carter-Vickers could provide some potential competition for Andre Wisdom at right-back, and the defender has the technical ability and the energy needed to get up and down the right-hand side in support of attacks.

Craig Forsyth dropping down the pecking order

Forsyth has filled in at centre half over the last few months alongside Davies during Clarke’s absence through injury, and the 30-year-old produced some solid performances at the heart of the Rams’ defence, although he has at times been caught out of position during important moments.

Were Derby to bring Carter-Vickers in in January it would see Forsyth drop further down the pecking order, with Clarke taking his place in the side for the win against Charlton on Monday night, and the defender would have to focus on competing for a place back in his more natural left-back position.