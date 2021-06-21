2 knock-on effects if Derby County win transfer tussle for in-demand defender

Derby County are one of a number of clubs who are thought to be monitoring Motherwell right-back Stephen O’Donnell.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who state that the Rams are keen, with the 29-year-old set to be available for a ‘modest’ fee due to a clause in his contract with the Scottish Premiership side.

Whilst it’s unclear as to how Derby will be able to operate in the market this summer due to the off-field issues that continue to hinder them, boss Wayne Rooney will be desperate to strengthen his squad.

And, here we look at TWO knock-on effects a potential deal for O’Donnell would have on the east Midlands outfit…

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

They have funds to spend elsewhere

We don’t know how the financial situation will look at Pride Park as Mel Morris looks to sell. Regardless though, there will be a budget and there’s a lot of work that needs doing to Rooney’s squad.

So, if you can pick up a bargain, you take that opportunity and O’Donnell certainly falls into that category because of his contract situation.

By landing the Scottish international on the cheap, it would allow the manager to spend big in other areas that need improving.

They get an experienced player

As well as that, Derby would be getting an experienced professional that would seriously help the squad.

The situation for the Rams is quite bleak now, as they are low on numbers and quality in several areas of the pitch, with a reliance on too many younger players.

Bringing in a senior figure like O’Donnell would help the dressing room as well as the team, which is what Rooney needs to look for.