2 knock-on effects if Charlie Wyke completes move to Ipswich Town amid Sunderland uncertainty

Charlie Wyke is one of the hottest properties in League One at the moment.

The Sunderland striker scored 31 goals for Lee Johnson’s side this term, helping the Wearsiders into the play-off places this season.

The 28-year-old is out of contract this summer, meaning that he faces a major decision about his future with a number of clubs said to be chasing his signature.

Football Insider have claimed that Ipswich Town are plotting a move for the player, but if a move materialised, what knock-on effects would occur? We take a look.

An opportunity for Ross Stewart

If Charlie Wyke does move on then it could pave the way for a more prominent role for Ross Stewart.

The striker scored three times since moving to Sunderland from Ross County during the January transfer window and certainly looked like a real threat during the latter stages of the season.

Should Wyke move to Ipswich or another club, you’d think that Lee Johnson would be looking to hand Stewart a central role next term as he shows supporters exactly what he’s about.

A need to spend big in the transfer market

While Ross Stewart could be handed a more prominent role, Sunderland may well be forced into the transfer market.

Charlie Wyke score 31 goals last term and it would be hugely naive to think that the club don’t need to sign someone who can at least fill part of that void if he was to move on.

Goalscorers cost big money and so Lee Johnson needs to be prepared for the club to spend big if they’re going to sign a worthy replacement.