2 knock-on effects for Huddersfield Town if Terriers complete shock transfer as news emerges

Huddersfield Town are said to be eyeing a move for Flamengo striker Lincoln according to the Daily Mail, with the young Brazilian having attracted plenty of European interest over the past few years after bursting on to the scene at the age of 16.

The versatile forward has been capped for Brazil’s under-20 side on numerous occasions and has drawn comparisons to Robert Lewandowski due to his style of play.

His development has somewhat slowed in more recent years, however that hasn’t prevented a plethora of clubs from making enquiries over the 20-year-old’s availability, with the Terriers said to have been identified as one of the potential suitors for the Serra born starlet.

Here, we take a look at TWO knock on effects for Huddersfield Town if the club secures a deal to sign Lincoln…

Reduced involvement for Campbell

The signing of Lincoln could well see Frazier Campbell lose his starting spot in Carlos Corberan’s team, with the veteran having only found the net on just four occasions so far this term.

Given his age and lack of stature as a lone striker, Campbell is likely to be used a s more of an impact player if this signing is made, with Lincoln having years of development ahead of him.

The Brazilian would be the direct replacement for Karlan Grant that the club have been dying out for and would also go some way to solving the goal scoring issues that the club has experienced under Corberan.

Unfortunately for Campbell, things could take a downward turn for him if he doesn’t start to find the back of the net on a more consistent basis.

More options for Corberan

The addition of Lincoln would provide Corberan with the opportunity to tinker with his current formation, with Lincoln having played in systems at Flamengo that deploy both a lone striker and a front two.

Whilst the young Brazilian also has experience of playing on both wings, a factor which also means that he would slot in nicely alongside the likes of Campbell and Josh Koroma in Huddersfield’s preferred 4-3-3 formation.

A front two could well get the best out of Campbell as Lincoln possesses better hold up ability, dropping deep on numerous occasions during his appearances for the Rio de Janeiro outfit, which could free up space for the 33-year-old striker.

Offering a good alternative for various players makes Lincoln an appealing option for the Terriers boss and for that reason he would be a welcome addition to the squad, even if a selection headache is caused.