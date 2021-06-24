2 knock-on effects at West Brom if club manage to strike deal for Newcastle United talent

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to get off to a strong start as they return to the Championship.

The Baggies will take on Bournemouth on the opening day of the new campaign and they’ll be hoping to have some new signings onboard ahead of their trip to the south coast.

One of those players is Matty Longstaff who is a player of interest, according to reports from Chronicle Live.

While there’s significant interest in the Newcastle United man’s services, the 21-year-old would certainly have a big impact if he was to move to West Brom this summer.

Here are two knock-on effects if the recently-relegated club manage to strike a deal.

A replacement for Conor Gallagher

It’s clear to see where Matty Longstaff would fit if a move was to be completed.

West Brom had Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea last season but with the player returning to Stamford Bridge it means that the Baggies will surely need a replacement.

Gallagher is unlikely to head back to the Hawthorns and so Longstaff could prove to be the ideal replacement.

A question mark over Jake Livermore’s role?

Depending on the plans of the new manager, Matty Longstaff’s introduction could have a knock-on effect to the other players in that position.

Romaine Sawyers is likely to be a key player next term but one man who could be impacted is Jake Livermore.

The experienced player made just 15 starts for the club last term and so the arrival of the 21-year-old could mean that the 31-year-old’s chances of being a regular first team player are affected.