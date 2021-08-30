2 knock-on effects at West Brom as club rivals Birmingham City in transfer race

West Bromwich Albion are said to be interested in signing Watford striker Troy Deeney, as per a recent report by the Express & Star.

The veteran frontman is also said to be attracting interest from the club that he supported as a boy in the form of Birmingham City and is seemingly set to depart Vicarage Road this summer in search of a new challenge.

A powerful striker, Deeney has been with the Hornets since joining from Walsall back in 2012 and has since gone on to become captain after scoring 140 goals in 419 games for the Premier League outfit.

It now appears that he is considering the possibility of moving back to the Midlands, with both Albion and the Blues said to be keen on his signature.

Here, we take a look at TWO knock-on effects at West Brom if the club signs Deeney ahead of Birmingham City…

Kenneth Zohore to be sold?

The Danish striker has cut a frustrated figure at the Hawthorns ever since he arrived at the club from Cardiff City back in 2019 and could well be moved on.

An uninspiring loan spell at Millwall last season did him no favours and he looks devoid of all confidence at present under Valerien Ismael.

The arrival of Jordan Hugill on loan from Norwich City has also spelt bad news for the 27-year-old, who will surely be looking for a new challenge.

If Deeney signs, the writing could well be on the wall for Zohore after what has been a disappointing spell with the Baggies.

Rayhaan Tulloch to be loaned out?

The talented forward player is yet another impressive youngster that has passed through the club’s academy and into the first team and is certainly in need of more game time this term.

Tulloch spent a small part of last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers and could well be in line to head out on loan once more in search of a regular starting spot in the lower leagues.

He has already featured once for the club in the league so far this term, but with competition for places being high, a temporary move away could do his development the world of good.

Big things are expected of the 20-year-ol and the Baggies won’t want to hold him back.