2 knock-on effects at Watford if Man United strike Ismaila Sarr transfer agreement

Following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, it was widely expected that Ismaila Sarr would depart the club.

However, with the Championship season now underway, Sarr still remains on the books at Vicarage Road, with no club having yet tabled an official offer for the Senegalese winger, at least that we know of.

Although it is still expected he will depart, Sarr has featured in both of Watford’s Championship clashes so far, assisting Joao Pedro for his winner against Sheffield United in the Hornets opening match, and scoring a wonder-goal from inside his own half against West Brom on Monday night.

In a major development in recent days, Manchester United have emerged as a potential suitor for the winger.

As per 90MIN’s Graeme Bailey, the 24-year-old is under consideration at Old Trafford.

It also emerged this week that Man Utd technical director Darren Fletcher was present at The Hawthorns on Monday night as Sarr wowed with a truly world class strike.

If Sarr did depart for United, it would clearly have a knock on effect at Vicarage Road, and here, we’ve picked out two of them.

Change of formation

One knock on effect that would almost certainly happen at Vicarage Road if Sarr departs is a slight tweak in formation.

To accomodate Sarr, along with the likes of Emmanuel Dennis and Joao Pedro, Rob Edwards has deployed a sort of 5-2-3 formation so far this season, with just two central midfielders, and the front three inter-changing.

Sarr’s departure would likely mean that Edwards reverts to his preferred 5-3-2 system, with three central midfield players, and two central strikers.

After watching the Hornets midfield duo of Edo Kayembe and Tom Cleverley being being overran and passed through with ease by West Brom on Monday night, it may well be a switch that benefits the Hornets going forward.

Replacement needed

With Sarr departing, Watford would also need to go into the transfer market for a quality, first-team replacement.

Although this would likely not be like-for-like, the Hornets simply have to replace Sarr if he goes, and bring in a striker that can play in a front two.

This is something that Rob Edwards has said will happen if Sarr or any of the club’s other star front men do depart, but the club’s hierarchy’s willingness to go out and bring in quality replacements remains to be seen.

We have seen links with Aston Villa‘s Keinan Davis over the last couple of days, and this would certainly be a deal the Hornets would be pushing hard to get done if Sarr did head for Old Trafford.

With Emmanuel Dennis having been the subject of a reported £20 million bid from Nottingham Forest, it is highly likely that the Hornets will need to bring in two forward players.