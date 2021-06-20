2 knock-on effects at Sunderland as significant Aiden McGeady update emerges

Aiden McGeady is said to be keen on remaining at Sunderland despite having received several offers from clubs elsewhere, as per a recent report by The Northern Echo.

The Irishman enjoyed a very productive campaign in the season just gone and racked up six goals and 16 assists across all competitions as the Black Cats eventually lost out in the Sky Bet League One play-off semi finals to Lincoln City.

McGeady has been in contract talks with the club from the North East since that defeat and it appears that he is now closing in on signing a new deal after it was revealed that he wants to stay put.

His current contract is set to expire at the end of this month, thus raising speculation that he may potentially depart after spending the last four seasons at the Stadium of Light.

Here, we take a look at TWO knock-on effects at Sunderland if the 35-year-old signs a new contract…

Luke O’Nien stays

The versatile utility man is currently mulling over the offer of a new contract of his own from the Black Cats and could be convinced to sign if McGeady agrees to stay put.

O’Nien is said to have attracted interest from Championship clubs in recent weeks and is understandably a wanted man after his consistent showings at the Stadium of Light.

If McGeady were to sign, it may be enough to convince the former Wycombe Wanderers man that his future lies in the North East for a while longer at least.

Showing O’Nien that the club are in a good position to challenge for promotion again will be key to getting him to stay.

Charlie Wyke departs

The club’s top scorer from last season is seemingly set to depart for pastures new this summer and his exit from North East outfit could well be sped up if McGeady stays put.

Wyke is sure to want to be one of the club’s highest earners if he were to stay and with McGeady already earning a significant amount, it appears unlikely that the Black Cats could keep both players given their current financial situation.

Getting rid of one of the duo would free up more funds for new players to be brought in and it would in turn reduce the inflated wage bill at the League One side.

With McGeady being all the more likely to stay put, it appears that Wyke will be sent on his way.